Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires 33,350 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 58.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $63,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $327.08 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $394.28. The firm has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

