BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

BPMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BP Midstream Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.89.

BPMP opened at $16.78 on Thursday. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 102.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. BP Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,081,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,737,000 after acquiring an additional 198,110 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $2,025,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $2,508,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $28,132,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

