BowLeven PLC (BLVN) Plans GBX 15 Dividend

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) declared a dividend on Monday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 48.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BLVN traded up GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 31.13 ($0.41). The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,643. BowLeven has a 52-week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.75 ($0.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BowLeven in a research note on Monday.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

