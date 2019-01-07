Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) EVP Sells $496,001.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 14,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $496,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BSX opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific to $42.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

