BoostCoin (BOST) Price Hits $0.0031

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. BoostCoin has a market cap of $36,995.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoostCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00022796 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027646 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004468 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00030238 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00135550 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BOST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.