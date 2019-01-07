Bonavista Energy Corp (BNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNP shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.70 to C$1.85 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded shares of Bonavista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Get Bonavista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BNP opened at C$1.27 on Monday. Bonavista Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$131.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonavista Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its proved reserves totaled 275.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved plus probable reserves were 437.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.