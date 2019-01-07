Boltwood Capital Management Sells 6,864 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 433.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. 21,858,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,870,998. The firm has a market cap of $233.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

