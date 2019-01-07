Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.3% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $327.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

