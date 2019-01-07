Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 59,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.30% of Boeing worth $641,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $2,996,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $4,075,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a $409.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

NYSE:BA opened at $327.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

