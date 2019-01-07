B&M European Value Retail (BME) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Libertas Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 458.33 ($5.99).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.89) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.04 ($3.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 436.20 ($5.70).

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 22nd.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

