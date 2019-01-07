Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) & BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Financial Analysis

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bloomin’ Brands and BJ’s Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 7 4 0 2.36 BJ’s Restaurants 2 3 7 0 2.42

Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus target price of $64.18, suggesting a potential upside of 20.78%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bloomin’ Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and BJ’s Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.21 billion 0.41 $100.24 million $1.36 13.86 BJ’s Restaurants $1.03 billion 1.10 $44.78 million $1.41 37.69

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Restaurants. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 2.68% 196.28% 6.22% BJ’s Restaurants 5.80% 16.70% 6.97%

Volatility and Risk

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Bloomin’ Brands on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Grill brand names. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.