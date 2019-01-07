BlockCDN (BCDN) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

BlockCDN (CURRENCY:BCDN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, BlockCDN has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. BlockCDN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,040.00 worth of BlockCDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockCDN token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.92 or 0.12227194 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027149 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

BlockCDN Profile

BlockCDN (CRYPTO:BCDN) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. BlockCDN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BlockCDN’s official Twitter account is @BlockCDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockCDN is www.blockcdn.org . BlockCDN’s official message board is www.blockcdn.org/images/con3.jpg

BlockCDN Token Trading

BlockCDN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockCDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

