BlackRock Inc. Has $86.56 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,538 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.40% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $86,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 476,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $60.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,872,562.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,190 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

