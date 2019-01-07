BlackRock Inc. Has $85.24 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,928,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 133,324 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.18% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $85,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after buying an additional 159,860 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 548,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $193,831.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,822,091.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,014. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $11.88 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

