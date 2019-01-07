BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,154 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.49% of Wesco Aircraft worth $83,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 1,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 116,367 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,957,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 767.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,540 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAIR stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $786.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $406.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

