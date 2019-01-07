BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in BlackRock by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total value of $880,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.50.

BLK stock opened at $391.82 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $594.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/blackrock-inc-blk-shares-bought-by-confluence-investment-management-llc.html.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.