BlackRock Inc. Acquires 135,338 Shares of MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of MYR Group worth $82,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 312,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $466.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.48. MYR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.01 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.33%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price target on shares of MYR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Nomura upgraded MYR Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MYR Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

