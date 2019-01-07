bitUSD Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, bitUSD has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00021816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $8,793.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.02196208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00155776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00210313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024929 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 6,462,300 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

