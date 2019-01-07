Bitspace Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BSX)

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Bitspace has a total market cap of $5,296.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitspace coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, Bitspace has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006098 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000760 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 103.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitspace Coin Profile

Bitspace (CRYPTO:BSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,393,447 coins. Bitspace’s official website is bit-space.io. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitspace

Bitspace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitspace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitspace using one of the exchanges listed above.

