bitEUR (BITEUR) Market Cap Achieves $137,559.00

bitEUR (CURRENCY:BITEUR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One bitEUR token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00031741 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, bitEUR has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. bitEUR has a total market capitalization of $137,559.00 and $0.00 worth of bitEUR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.02220989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00156233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00211553 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025010 BTC.

About bitEUR

bitEUR’s total supply is 107,706 tokens. bitEUR’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . bitEUR’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_EURO

bitEUR Token Trading

bitEUR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitEUR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitEUR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitEUR using one of the exchanges listed above.

