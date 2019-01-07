Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Market Cap Hits $9,086.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $9,086.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.02065201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00469352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00022932 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010089 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

