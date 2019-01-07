Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $13.49 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $13.49 or 0.00333996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Vebitcoin, CEX.IO and OKEx. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $234.87 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.01501999 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00038373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00131165 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009260 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00028067 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins and its circulating supply is 17,413,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Crex24, Vebitcoin, Coinnest, TDAX, Negocie Coins, BitFlip, HitBTC, CEX.IO, QuadrigaCX, Bitinka, Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader, C2CX, YoBit, Braziliex, Bitsane, Bleutrade, BitBay, BitMarket, Graviex, Bitlish, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, Exmo, DSX, Korbit, Koineks, Ovis, Huobi, Bitfinex, SouthXchange, Zebpay, Exrates, Coinone, Gate.io, Kucoin, OKEx, Indodax and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

