BitBay Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. During the last week, BitBay has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBay has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $13,647.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00056428 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.