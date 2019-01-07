BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Director Sells $32,754.75 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $32,754.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,087.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.00. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 141.35% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 64,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 113,779 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/biodelivery-sciences-international-inc-bdsi-director-sells-32754-75-in-stock.html.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.