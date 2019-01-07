BidaskClub Upgrades ArQule (ARQL) to Hold

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArQule currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of ARQL opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. ArQule has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArQule during the second quarter worth about $115,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in ArQule during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in ArQule during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ArQule during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in ArQule during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

