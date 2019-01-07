BidaskClub Lowers Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) to Hold

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $83.92 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $425,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $514,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,929,000 after acquiring an additional 279,057 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,152,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,373 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

