BidaskClub Downgrades Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Buy

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIAV. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.75. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.73 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Keith Barnes sold 11,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $107,750.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,122.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $127,959. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 91,505 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 295,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 277,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,357,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,879,000 after buying an additional 418,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

