BidaskClub Downgrades Primo Water (PRMW) to Hold

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Primo Water from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.88 million, a PE ratio of -52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

