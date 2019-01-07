Best Buy (BBY) Trading Up 5.7%

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.22 and last traded at $55.76. Approximately 4,249,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,676,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

In related news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Best Buy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 40,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,132 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

