Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Dalata Hotel Group (DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday.

LON DAL opened at GBX 454.50 ($5.94) on Monday. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 377 ($4.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 572 ($7.47).

In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider Pat McCann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £95,000 ($124,134.33).

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the brand names of Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates three, four, five, and eight star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurant facilities; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

