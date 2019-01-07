Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Given “Sell” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We model +1.8% sales growth, or below BBBY’s +MSD guidance, based on – 0.3% comps (vs. -0.6% in +2.2% calendar shift contribution that adds an extra week of holiday sales in the quarter (vs. +3.3% Street). This calendar shift reverses in Q4 and BBBY laps a 53rd week (in Q4 FY17), which drives our -8.1% Q4 sales estimate (vs. guide of -HSD) despite what appears to be a solid holiday season for the industry. We expect Q3 gross margin pressure of – 100bps (28th straight declining quarter) driven by high couponing, expansion of loyalty initiatives (BEYOND+, and higher mix of lower margin online sales. While cost reduction efforts are underway, we model higher Q3 ad spend and ongoing SG&A deleverage to drive -205bps of EBIT margin contraction (26th straight declining quarter).””

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

BBBY opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 371,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 314,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

