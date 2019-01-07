BCE (BCE) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has C$58.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$60.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$60.75 to C$59.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.71.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$53.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.58. BCE has a one year low of C$50.72 and a one year high of C$59.41.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.67000012986894 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. BCE’s payout ratio is 98.98%.

In other news, insider Duc Bernard Le sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.90, for a total value of C$397,437.70. Also, Director Robert Simmonds sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.67, for a total transaction of C$46,675.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,334 shares of company stock worth $5,176,723.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

