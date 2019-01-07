BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (BMWYY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY opened at $27.40 on Monday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

