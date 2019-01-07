Baxter International (BAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Baxter continues to gain from Advanced Surgery, Renal Care and Acute Therapies units. Growth in the United States and EMEA buoys optimism. The company has received approvals for its PrisMax system, Actifuse and ALTAPORE bone graft systems. Its alliance with Mayo Clinic is another positive. Solid expansion in gross and operating margin in the last reported quarter is encouraging as well. Baxter raised the low end of its earnings per share guidance for 2018. However, a weak revenue guidance for the upcoming quarter is indicative of headwinds ahead. Baxter’s Medication Delivery and Clinical Nutrition has been witnessing sluggishness. Market disruptions due to Hurricane Maria continue to bother Baxter. Also, the sales decline in the APAC region is worrisome. Reflective of these, Baxter has underperformed the industry in six month's time.”

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $100,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $804,571.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,013,249 shares of company stock worth $549,865,102. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 312,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,919 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 716,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.