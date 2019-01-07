Barrick Gold (ABX) Receives “Sector Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their sector outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.19.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -0.54. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

