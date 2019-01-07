Barclays Trims DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Target Price to $131.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.43.

NYSE DLR opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $45,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $45,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,840. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 105.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8,650.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

