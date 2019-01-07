Barclays Reiterates Sell Rating for Owens & Minor (OMI)

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) in a research note released on Sunday morning. Barclays currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

OMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on Owens & Minor and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.10.

NYSE:OMI opened at $6.48 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

