Barclays Initiates Coverage on First Solar (FSLR)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Argus raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

First Solar stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,575. First Solar has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in First Solar by 1,217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

