Banner Co. (BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post $134.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.80 million and the highest is $137.90 million. Banner posted sales of $128.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $507.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.10 million to $509.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $560.78 million, with estimates ranging from $551.02 million to $577.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.29 million. Banner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. FIG Partners raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. Banner has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $34,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,160 shares of company stock valued at $184,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 27.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 37,262 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth about $461,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Banner by 759.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 10.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Banner by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

