Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Yandex NV (YNDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Yandex worth $82,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,204,000 after buying an additional 1,195,070 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $3,195,000. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $7,576,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $2,693,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 2.12. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 37.72%. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Yandex from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

