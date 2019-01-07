Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $80.54 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 701,299 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Signature Bank worth $80,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,408.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $276,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $161.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $329.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Wedbush raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.56 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.74.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

