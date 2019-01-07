Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.48% of Trinity Industries worth $79,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,693,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,051,000 after purchasing an additional 184,920 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after purchasing an additional 810,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 862,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,613,000 after purchasing an additional 739,391 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRN. Vertical Group upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

NYSE TRN opened at $21.13 on Monday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 59,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $1,298,518.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 8,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $193,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 613,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,996 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-boosts-stake-in-trinity-industries-inc-trn.html.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.