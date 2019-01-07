Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

BKEAY stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.22.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through nine segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, China Operations, Overseas Operations, and Corporate Services. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.