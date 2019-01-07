Bank of America Reiterates €223.00 Price Target for ASML (ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €223.00 ($259.30) target price from equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group set a €221.00 ($256.98) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €201.78 ($234.63).

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.