Bank of America Corp (BAC) Position Trimmed by Patriot Wealth Management Inc.

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its position in Bank of America by 256.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,614,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,655 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2,719.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 183.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,872,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,908 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $111,692,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 168.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,840,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.67. 27,489,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,545,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $262.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

