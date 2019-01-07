Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Position Lifted by Marshwinds Advisory Co.

Marshwinds Advisory Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $2,273,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

BHGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

BHGE stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. 158,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,284. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

