Baidu (BIDU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.57.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.60. 3,265,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,200. Baidu has a 1-year low of $153.78 and a 1-year high of $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Baidu by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,668,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,097,000 after buying an additional 104,819 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 280,999.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,250,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,054,000 after buying an additional 1,250,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 42,873 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

