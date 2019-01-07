Azure Power Global (AZRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZRE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Azure Power Global to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Azure Power Global stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,625. The firm has a market cap of $350.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.77. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 150,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

