Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Benchmark cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.03. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.82 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,677,000 after buying an additional 187,036 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,953,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,077,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,826,000 after buying an additional 122,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,465,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,957,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,465,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

