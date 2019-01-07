Axa SA (AXAHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AXA in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

AXAHY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. 67,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,048. AXA has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

